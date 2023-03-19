IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings early Sunday

IMPD is investigating two overnight shootings on the south side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two overnight shootings on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Police were called to a neighborhood near the intersection of Gilbert and Dudley avenues shortly after midnight on a report of a person shot. That location is just east of U.S. 31 and north of Edgewood Avenue.

They found a victim, whose identity was not shared, with apparent gunshot wounds and police said he was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

A teen has been detained in connection to the shooting and Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting, which was the second involving teenagers in the same night.

Related Articles IMPD: 2 minors injured in shooting found at near east side park

Just after 4:15 a.m., officers were called to Community South Hospital to investigate another shooting. The man who was shot walked into the hospital and was described to be in stable condition by IMPD.