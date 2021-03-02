IMPD homcide detectives investigating apparent murder-suicide

Officers found an adult male and adult female with trauma at a home on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police homicide detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on the southeast side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the 8000 block of Meadow Lane just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of suspicious activity. During their investigation, the officers found a man and a woman with apparent trauma.

Medics pronounced both the man and the woman dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives believe the case was a murder-suicide. The coroner's office will assist in the investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

The names of those who died will be released once family is notified, police said.