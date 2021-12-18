IMPD identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 11-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has identified a man wanted in the hit-and-run crash that killed 11-year-old Kyston Beatty on Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 on the south side of Indianapolis.
Police have a warrant for the arrest of 52-year-old John Killough Jr. for his alleged involvement in this incident.
Beatty was riding a motorized bike on Tibbs Avenue and crossing Wicker Road when he was struck by a large flatbed truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck fled the scene.
On Dec. 14, IMPD crash investigators identified Killough and worked with the Marion County Prosecutors Office to obtain the arrest warrant.
Anyone with information on Killough's whereabouts should call the IMPD hit and run office at 317.327.6549 or 911. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).