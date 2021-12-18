IMPD identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 11-year-old

Police are looking for 52-year-old John Killough Jr. in the death of 11-year-old Kyson Beatty on Dec. 11, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has identified a man wanted in the hit-and-run crash that killed 11-year-old Kyston Beatty on Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 on the south side of Indianapolis.

Police have a warrant for the arrest of 52-year-old John Killough Jr. for his alleged involvement in this incident.

Beatty was riding a motorized bike on Tibbs Avenue and crossing Wicker Road when he was struck by a large flatbed truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck fled the scene.