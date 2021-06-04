Officers involved in east side shooting identified

Two IMPD veterans are on administrative leave while internal affairs investigates the incident.

IMPD has identified the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Indy's east side Monday. William Fulton and Theodore Howlett, both two-year veterans of the department, shot at a suspect during a domestic disturbance run early Monday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., police responded to a domestic call near Washington Street and Colorado Avenue. A 911 dispatcher told police they could hear a woman screaming on the line, pleading for a man to stop. Dispatchers also heard a man threaten to kill the woman on the call.

Police said as officers arrived at the house, they could hear a woman screaming inside and ordered everyone in the house outside. They entered the home a short time later, where they encountered a man, later identified as 35-year-old Curtis Walker, who was armed with a knife. Walker came out of a room and charged toward an officer with the knife in his hand.

About four minutes after arriving at the home, officers called over the radio that an officer-involved shooting had taken place. The incident was recorded on body cameras.

Walker was shot multiple times and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital by medics who were already on the scene and had provided treatment immediately after the shooting, police said.