IMPD identifies carjacking suspect from selfies left on victim's phone

Dustin Curry, 30, is in custody in North Carolina on multiple unrelated charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives identified a suspect in a November armed carjacking thanks to two selfies left on the victim's phone.

Just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 22, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Churchman Avenue, near East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue on the near southeast side, on a report of a carjacking.

The female victim was in her vehicle when the male suspect approached the driver's side with a handgun and demanded she get out of the car or he would shoot her, IMPD said. The male then stole the victim's car.

The victim tracked her cell phone, which was inside her car at the time. Once it stopped moving, IMPD officers located the device in the yard of a home and returned it to the victim.

The victim later noticed that the suspect had inadvertently taken two selfies of himself on her phone, IMPD said. Police said that through community tips and further investigation, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Dustin Curry, who was determined to possibly be in North Carolina.

IMPD detectives contacted agencies in North Carolina to be on the lookout for Curry and the stolen vehicle. On Nov. 25, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Department notified IMPD that Curry had been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in the stolen vehicle, which had been recovered.

Curry is in custody in Asheville, North Carolina, for multiple, unrelated felonies. A warrant has been issued for Curry for the carjacking in Indianapolis.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make all final charging decisions.