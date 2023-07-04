IMPD conducting homicide investigation on city's west side

Police found a man dead at a home Tuesday in the 700 block of North Arnolda Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Michigan Street, around 4 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning on the city's west side.

Police conducted a death investigation at a home in the 700 block of North Arnolda Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Michigan Street, around 4 a.m.

Police arrived and found a man with traumatic injuries. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine how the man died and share his identity once family is notified.

IMPD said they are interviewing one person, only identified as an adult, in connection to the man's death.