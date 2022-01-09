IMPD investigating after woman found dead in southwest side house

Officer's investigating a burglary report on South Belmont Avenue Saturday evening found the woman.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead on the city's southwest side Saturday evening.

Authorities have not shared the woman's name or how she died.

Just before 6 p.m. IMPD Southwest District officers were called to the 1400 block of South Belmont Avenue near Howard Street to investigate a possble burglary. Officers found the woman with traumatic injuries inside the residence.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

She becomes the ninth homicide of the new year in Marion County.

Anyone with information about how she may have died should contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at David.Miller@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).