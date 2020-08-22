IMPD homicide investigating overnight shooting on northeast side

The shooting just before 2:30 a.m. was reported near 30th St. and Keystone Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on the northeast side that left one person dead.

IMPD Officers were called to 3142 North Baltimore Terrace at 2:25 a.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. They found the victim and medics took them to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not shared the victim's identity or any information about suspects in the shooting.