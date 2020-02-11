IMPD homicide investigating after security guard found shot downtown

Officers found the guard near the Lockerbie Marketplace shortly after 3:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation after officers found a security down on East New York Street in downtown Indianapolis early Monday. He was taken to the hospital and died there.

Police confirmed that the guard, who was in plain clothes, appeared to be shot.

Officers found the guard shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of New York near the Lockerbie Marketplace between Alabama and New Jersey streets.

Investigators have not determined whether the guard was working at the time.

Multiple evidence cones were placed around the scene where the guard was found.

Police have not shared any information about a suspect in the incident.

