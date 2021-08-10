IMPD investigating after man shot on northwest side dies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on the city's near northwest side that killed a man late Thursday night.
Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of 600 Eugene Street, near 30th Street and Interstate 65, on a report of a person shot. They found a man with a gunshot wound, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.
Shortly after, according to IMPD, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
Authorities have not shared his name or information on a possible suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).
