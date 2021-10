Police found the man's body near the White River on Indy's west side Sunday afternoon.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found near the White River on the city's west side Sunday.

Officers were called shortly before noon to the 1100 block of White River Parkway West Drive to check out an unresponsive person and located the man off the road.

Medics pronounced him dead.

His body showed signs of trauma, according to police.

His identity has not been shared by authorities.