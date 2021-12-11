IMPD homicide investigates man shot on northwest side

Police found the man down near 62nd Street and Zionsville Road early Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northwest side that occurred early Saturday.

A man was found shot just before 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of West 62nd Street and died after he was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not shared the man's name or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail Higgins at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.