IMPD detectives make arrest in 2022 murder case

Homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Jerry Poge in connection with the 2022 murder of Ervin Crabtree.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested a man in connection with the 2022 robbery and murder of 41-year-old Ervin Crabtree.

About an hour after midnight on June 17, 2022, IMPD officers responded to a call from the 2300 block of Stuart Street on Indianapolis' near east side on a report of a person shot. Crabtree was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Following a year-long investigation, homicide detectives identified 20-year-old Jerry Poge as a possible suspect in Crabtree's murder. Poge had been in custody for an unrelated incident at the time of the arrest.

On July 12, 2023, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Poge with felony murder and robbery.

According to online records, an initial hearing for Poge is scheduled for July 18.