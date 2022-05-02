Police conducting investigation into death of man found in vehicle

A man was found in a vehicle on Jaguar Place around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis Monday.

IMPD officers found the man in the 6400 block of Jaguar Place, near West 21st Street and North High School Road, around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The adult male was in a vehicle at the location and had apparently suffered unspecified injuries consistent with trauma, police said.

Medics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police do not believe there is a threat to others in the area during the ongoing investigation.

The man's name has not yet been released, pending notification of his family. The Marion County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the man's death.