IMPD searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

Police say the driver of a red Dodge Ram left the scene of a crash that killed one person and critically injured another.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police detectives are searching for a pick-up truck they believe was involved in a fatal crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Kessler Boulevard North Drive and West 30th Street.

Investigators say a red Dodge Ram pick-up was traveling north on Kessler Boulevard North Drive when it struck a Pontiac that was headed west on 30th Street.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash. Police say the driver of the truck fled the scene in the vehicle without stopping to give aid or information to the occupants of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where they died from their injuries. A passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the pick-up, a 1998 model with Indiana license plate TK829NNJ. The truck will have significant damage to the front end.