IMPD asks for help identifying man wanted for robbing east side credit union

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they say robbed a credit union on the east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a reported bank robbery at Teachers Credit Union in the 4700 block of South Emerson Avenue, which is south of Interstate 465 and just north of Thompson Road, at around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that a man came into the credit union, approached the teller line and then handed a robbery demand note to the teller.

The man escaped with an undetermined amount of money before officers arrived, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD released photos of the suspect and asked for help identifying him.

He's described as a light-skinned man in his mid-30s, who is approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black reading glasses, a dark-colored coat and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.