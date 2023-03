Officers responded to the 6100 block of East Washington Street, east of North Arlington Avenue, around 7:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of East Washington Street, east of North Arlington Avenue, around 7:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

No injuries were reported, and officers were canvassing the area Thursday morning, IMPD said.

No additional information on the circumstances of the incident was immediately available.