IMPD arrests 2 in connection to Facebook Marketplace robberies

Detectives found two handguns, stolen property and over three pounds of marijuana during a search.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Covert Robbery Unit detectives arrested two men in connection with six separate Facebook Marketplace robberies.

Detectives were called to investigate a robbery Saturday, Sept. 11 shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of East 39th Place, near North Post Road and 38th Street.

Detectives found and chased a suspect into an apartment complex. After a short standoff with the IMPD SWAT unit, two suspects, later identified as 18-year-old Kewaun Cloud and 18-year-old Jayson Wilson, were arrested.

Detectives found two handguns, stolen property and over three pounds of marijuana during a search. Cloud and Wilson were arrested for their alleged roles in six separate Facebook Marketplace robberies that started Aug. 30.

Anyone with any additional information about these incidents should call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.