IMPD detectives make arrest in shooting of shop employee

James Norwood was arrested in the shooting of 43-year-old Charles Potter on May 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives made an arrest in the shooting of a shop employee on May 4 on the city's north side.

It happened in the 4400 block of North Keystone Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Medics transported 43-year-old Charles Potter to Methodist Hospital.

Police investigating learned there was some sort of altercation inside the building before the shooting. Detectives followed up on that information and it led them to James Norwood.

Norwood is now facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and a felon carrying a handgun. A judge ordered him held on a $50,000 bond.