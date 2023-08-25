IMPD detectives make arrest in 2022 west side murder

Charges were filed against Mario Pena on March 7, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 28-year-old man for a murder on the west side of Indianapolis in October 2022.

Mario Pena was extradited back to Indianapolis for a murder warrant in the death of 30-year-old Luis Hernandez.

On Oct. 16, 2022, police found Hernandez, who had been shot in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to connect Pena as a suspect in the death.

Charges were filed against Pena on March 7, 2023. Pena was arrested by Texas authorities on an unrelated charge and then extradited back to Indiana on Aug. 24.

Pena is being held at the Community Justice Center on a charge of murder.