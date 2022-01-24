IMPD details 2022 priorities: Focus on violent criminals, new tech, recruiting

The city is focused on identifying those most at risk of becoming perpetrators or victims of violence.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD listed 2022 priorities for the department during a news conference on Jan. 24.

The department plans to focus on four key areas: perpetrators of violent crime, new technology and data, community engagement and recruiting.

"Through our three-year, $150 million comprehensive violence reduction plan, we are tackling gun violence with a focus on both root causes and law enforcement," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "While it is necessary that we offer alterative paths to individuals trapped in the cycles of violence, we also need to ensure our message is clear: if you possess and illegal gun or if you intend to harm someone, you will be held accountable."

Focus on perpetrators of violent crime

The city is focused on identifying those most at risk of becoming perpetrators or victims of violence. Part of that will be with "Peacemakers," who will work as interrupters, life coaches, and outreach workers.

The city already created violence reduction teams (VRT) and task forces (VCTF) to target violent perpetrators during key times of the day. In 2021, those teams were able to seize 853 guns and make 1,697 felony arrests.

Also in 2021, the city expanded the Indianapolis Crime Guns Intelligence Center into a regional task force. It was able to seize 288 guns, make 270 arrests and enter 4,000 guns and 3,500 fired cartridges into its database.

Data and technology

IMPD said it is working with an outside consultant to make sure its data is up to date and accessible to the public.

IMPD claims its data shows that homicide numbers were down 11% in the last half of 2021. It also said that in the first 24 days of 2022, compared to the same time in 2021.

In December 2021, the city installed 10 new automated license plate readers in downtown Indianapolis and 25 more are slated for the Southwest District in coming months. The department is also now using 220 public safety cameras throughout Indianapolis.

IMPD plans to use $9 million from the federal government to add more license plate readers, public safety cameras, and a new gunshot detection pilot system.

Community engagement

IMPD plans to host town halls in every district beginning Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Southeast District.

IMPD invites residents to see what district serves them and join one of the town halls:

Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. - Downtown District

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. - East District

March 14 at 6 p.m. - Northwest District

March 28 at 6 p.m. - Southwest District

April 11 at 6 p.m. - North District

Recruiting

IMPD encourages all residents who meet the department's initial requirements to apply for the latest recruit class.

"The IMPD is currently hiring and looking for men and women to proudly serve this community. We want qualified candidates who want to make a difference in people's lives and makes the streets of Indianapolis safer," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.