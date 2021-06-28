IMPD Criminal Interdiction Unit arrests 7 and seizes illegal guns and drugs

The unit hit two locations in Indianapolis during a month-long investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center made seven arrests in June and pulled illegal guns and drugs off the streets.

Detectives seized five handguns, rifle ammunition, three bullet-resistant vests, Xanax, marijuana, THC edibles, heroin, fentanyl, and $575 in cash. A stolen car was also recovered and returned to the owner.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kevin Nunez Macias, 19-year-old Blake Begley, 19-year-old Roberto Torres-Ginett, 29-year-old Luis Mandujano, and three juveniles. They're facing drug and gun charges.