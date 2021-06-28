IMPD Criminal Interdiction Unit arrests 7 and seizes illegal guns and drugs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center made seven arrests in June and pulled illegal guns and drugs off the streets.
The unit hit two locations in Indianapolis during a month-long investigation.
Detectives seized five handguns, rifle ammunition, three bullet-resistant vests, Xanax, marijuana, THC edibles, heroin, fentanyl, and $575 in cash. A stolen car was also recovered and returned to the owner.
Police arrested 22-year-old Kevin Nunez Macias, 19-year-old Blake Begley, 19-year-old Roberto Torres-Ginett, 29-year-old Luis Mandujano, and three juveniles. They're facing drug and gun charges.
The goal of the Indianapolis CGIC is to reduce gun violence in the city of Indianapolis.
If anyone has additional information about these cases, they can contact IndyCGIC@indy.gov.