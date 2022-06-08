IMPD looking for person who shot, killed horse on Indy's southwest side

Dashin Kitty, a 20-year-old American quarter horse, had gunshot wound between its eyes when it was found the morning of June 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a horse on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Property owners told police they left Dashin Kitty, a 20-year-old American quarter horse, outside like they normally did in the 5700 block of West Southport Road, near Mann Road, on Monday, June 6.

The next morning, the horse was found with a gunshot wound between its eyes.

Police said horse owners in the area should take precautions to secure their animals inside overnight, if possible.

Dashin Kitty had helped children learn to ride horses since 2008.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.