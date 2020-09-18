IMPD confiscates firearms, narcotics from drug ring on city's far east side

Detectives discovered a large-scale narcotics/dealing distribution ring on the far east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation earlier this week led IMPD to confiscate firearm and narcotics.

On Sept. 16, IMPD working within the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) initiated a narcotics/firearms investigation in response to information provided by citizens in the 3600 block of Foxtail Drive, Indianapolis.

Detectives found 35-year-old Demarcus Nance, inside the home. CGIC detectives detained Nance and obtained a search warrant.

Inside the home, detectives discovered a large-scale narcotics/dealing distribution ring. Detectives located evidence showing the trafficking of narcotics to Indianapolis from out of state.

The following evidence was located during this investigation:

Keltec bullpup 12-gauge pump-action shotgun

Draco Model PAP-M92PV 7.62 Caliber pistol

Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun

Bushmaster AR-15, 5.56 caliber rifle

Smith and Wesson AR-15, 5.56 caliber rifle

(10.6) pounds of Methamphetamine

Suspected crack cocaine, and heroin

Marijuana

Evidence of narcotics distribution, manufacturing and packaging.

A total $23,470.00 was seized and held for forfeiture as proceeds of illegal narcotics dealing, according to IMPD.

Nance was arrested and transported to Marion County Jail for narcotics dealing charges and illegal possession of the five firearms.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office(MCPO) will review the case and make a final charging decision.