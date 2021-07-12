Homicide investigating after divers find man's body in pond on Indy's southeast side

The State Police dive team was called in to search a pond after a report of shots fired overnight, and found a man's body.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from a private pond Monday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Homicide detectives were already on the scene for a possible death investigation when the divers found the body in the pond.

Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to 11011 Brookville Road on a report of shots fired with a person possibly injured. Officers did not locate a victim initially and continued their investigation.

The Indiana State Police dive team was called in to assist by searching a nearby pond, and divers found the man's body shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The man's identity has not been shared by authorities.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine what caused his death.

The pond is near the intersection of Brookville and German Church roads where Grassy Creek and Buck Creek come together.

Police told 13News at the scene there is no further threat to the public, but have not released more details of what happened to the man.

A two-story building with a fishing business on the bottom floor and living space on top sits near the pond.