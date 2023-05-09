IMPD investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound on northwest side

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Stanhope Way, near West 46th Street and I-465, around 9 p.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man who had been shot was found dead on Indianapolis' northwest side Monday night.

Around 9 p.m. Sept. 4, officers responded to the 6700 block of Stanhope Way, near West 46th Street and Interstate 465, for a death investigation. Officers found a man with signs of trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was later determined the man had a gunshot wound(s), IMPD said.

Police have not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the incident.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will share the man's identity once family has been notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Colten.Smith@indy.gov.