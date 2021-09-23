IMPD conducting death investigation on south side

Officers were called to an apartment complex near East Southport Road and Emerson Avenue about an unresponsive person.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide investigators are looking into a death on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near East Southport Road and Emerson Avenue about an unresponsive person Thursday morning.

Officers responded and found a person with injuries. Police aren't disclosing what those injuries might be from.