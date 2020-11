IMPD said the death investigation involved two people near North College Avenue and East 36th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead inside a home on the city's near north side Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Carrollton Avenue, near North College Avenue and East 36th Street, around 7:40 a.m. on a report of a person shot.