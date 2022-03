Police found a man lying on the ground on Eisenhower Drive, near 38th Street and Moller Road, Monday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are conducting a death investigation after man's body was found lying on the ground in a northwest side neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers found the man in the 4100 block of Eisenhower Drive, near 38th Street and Moller Road, around 5:30 a.m.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area earlier this morning but have not confirmed that the dead man was struck by gunfire.

Authorities have not confirmed his identity at this point.