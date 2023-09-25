IMPD investigating after body found with trauma on near northwest side

Officers responded to the 800 block of West 25th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead with traumatic injuries on Indianapolis' near northwest side Monday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West 25th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, for a death investigation.

There they located a victim with apparent traumatic injuries.

No additional information on the circumstances of the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.