It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a child was wounded in a near-east side shooting Wednesday.

Officers were sent to the 4200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. after dispatchers received calls about a shooting. Police found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who police believe is 8 years old, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.