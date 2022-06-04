IMPD chief speaks about impact of gun violence on Hoosiers

13News Karen Campbell sat down with IMPD police chief Randal Taylor to talk about gun violence and potential solutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence continues to impact scores of families across central Indiana, especially in Indianapolis.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said the violence hits close to home.

"In November of 1988, I lost my father-in-law to a murder - granted, that was in Fort Wayne. I know what it's like being on the other side. Fortunately, they were able to clear that case up rather quickly. Ended up being a 12-year-old that committed that crime," said Taylor.

Taylor said as detectives continue to investigate unsolved murders, he understands what families are going through.

"I certainly understand that frustration, especially if something has gone on for months or even years. I ask them to be patient. Help us where you can. Don't give up hope," said Taylor.

During the week of May 29 to June 4, 2022, IMPD investigated 31 shootings. Five of those were fatal. Since that time, police have made one arrest.

"Typically, you have eyewitnesses that are willing to come forward and talk to us. You have physical evidence. Sometimes you have electronic evidence, videos and those kinds of things. Those things all coupled together usually get us a pretty quick solve rate, but then sometimes you don't have that, and those things are going to take time," said Taylor.

It's time that many grieving families struggle with as they wait for justice.

"The detectives don't stop working it," said Taylor.

But authorities now have to do their jobs a bit differently due to state law allowing permitless and open carry.

"I think if you were to poll the officers, they would rather have the permit carry back in place, as I would. And a number of other law enforcement agencies would like to have as well. But we're not there right now, so we have to change our tactics. We have to watch actions of people," said Taylor.

Crime is something Taylor said will probably always be around.

"It's been around since Cain and Abel. But I think there is the ability, with a strong community, that we'll respect each other and will look out for one another," said Taylor.

That includes parents keeping a close eye on their children.