IMPD chief believes crackdown on violent crime is working

INDIANAPOLIS — During an end of year interview, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said crime is his number one concern going into 2023. While homicides are down, Taylor told 13News less than half of those cases are solved, but he thinks that will improve in the new year.

"Homicides, murders are probably in that 45% range, somewhere around there,” Taylor said. “But you know, that's a tough one to look at, but those numbers change very dramatically sometimes with time.”

The chief said his detectives are working cases, but they can’t always make an arrest in a day or two. He said sometimes it takes months or a year to put all the pieces together.

Taylor said sometimes the issue is family or witnesses don’t speak up. Lack of cooperation is still a problem.

"As much I would say the community is helping more...all the community is not helping,” he said.

But the chief said it is improving.

"I think there's a trend that people are tired of seeing crime – especially murders. They want those people off the street as well,” Taylor said.

In 2023, he said crime, transparency, and building relationships are top of mind. Taylor thinks that will allow the department to build up success – including a drop in homicides. As of Thursday morning, the department reported 220 homicides – saying they were down 15% compared to last year.

IMPD reports also noticing a drop in non-fatal shootings – reporting 551 for the year, which is down 13% compared to 2021. Police report 631 non-fatal shooting victims.

The trend is good, but Taylor said there’s still a lot of work to do.

“Still up over 200,” he said. “Each of those persons represents a loved one – brother, sister, father, mother, whatever – that’s important to the family. So even though we’re moving in the right direction, I think people still feel that a lot of this is totally senseless, which it is.”

The chief said technology is helping his officers attack crime in the city. New cameras placed in neighborhoods, homes, businesses and at events catch details that police use to solve crimes.

Taylor hopes next year the city can put up more cameras.

"I'm not sure how many more exactly, they're not cheap,” he said.

Also not cheap, IMPD’s gun detection program. The city used $9 million from the American Rescue Plan to pay for it. The data from the program is being reviewed. The chief expects the council, mayor and community will look at the data and decide if the program is worth the money.

While fighting and solving crimes is top of mind, Taylor said he needs more men and women on the streets. By the end of this year, the department expects to lose 134 officers. Many are retiring.