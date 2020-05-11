IMPD Chief delivers message on gun violence plaguing the city

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Randal Taylor is delivering a message about gun violence plaguing the city.
Indianapolis has seen a surge in shootings and has set a yearly record for homicides with two months still to go.
"We have to help people be willing to seek help," Taylor said.
Chief Taylor told 13News it is important that family and friends intervene when they see someone getting emotional and thinking of turning to violence.
"Unfortunately we have too much of that going on right now where people feel so emotional they think, 'I've gotta shoot that person.' And there's nothing right about that. There's no good answer for it," Taylor said. "You can't convince me that once it's done that anyone really feels that that's the best thing they could do and they've proven some point. You haven't proven anything. All you've done is get yourself in potential trouble."
Chief Taylor said he is working with a series or group and organizations to extend free or reduced help to people feeling emotionally overwhelmed.