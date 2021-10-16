IMPD investigating apparent stabbing on far southwest side

Police found a man with signs of trauma on Milhouse Road between Mann and High School roads shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a homicide investigation Saturday in a neighborhood on the city's far southwest side.

Police said they found a man dead shortly after 3:30 a.m. after officers were called to investigate a disturbance with a report of a person stabbed at 5744 Milhouse Road in Decatur Township.

Officers found the victim and confirmed he appeared to be stabbed. Medics were called and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The address is just off Old Mill Road, which runs between Mann and High School roads.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim Monday as 48-year-old David Lynn.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).