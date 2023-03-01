IMPD releases edited bodycam of man shot, critically injured by officers after chase

The incident started Sunday morning in Broad Ripple and resulted in a police chase that ended in a crash later in the afternoon, IMPD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released a video Wednesday detailing its version of events from a late January shooting in which a man was shot and critically injured on the city's northwest side.

The so-called "critical incident video" includes bodycam video and details from the Sunday, Jan. 29 shooting of 22-year-old Christian Myers.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video, which contains graphic content that may be upsetting to some viewers, can be found here.

According to the video, the incident began around 3 a.m. when officers were called to a home near Broad Ripple Park for a report of shots fired.

A woman told officers she was in a fight with Myers, the father of her child. She said he fired at least one shot, hitting her car as she drove away.

Detectives began an investigation, found a bullet casing in the area and a bullet hole in the woman's car. After that, the search began for Myers, who was now wanted for felony intimidation and criminal recklessness.

Officers found Myers 13 hours later. He was standing outside a car parked at a BP gas station at the intersection of East 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

According to the video, officers tried to arrest Myers but he got in the car, which had another man in it, and drove away.

A camera in the area caught the moment Myers drove away, leading officers in a chase.

He eventually crashed into an uninvolved car near the intersection of Binford Boulevard and Kessler Boulevard East Drive. No one was injured in the crash.

Myers and the passenger got out of the car and ran west across Binford Boulevard. They ran through a treeline and onto Winding Way Lane. At the same time, Detective Andrew Girt was in an unmarked car driving on Winding Way Lane looking for the men.

Officer Zachary Boston and Officer Jacob Liebhauser chased the men. Bodycam video shows Boston running toward the men yelling for them to stop running and to show their hands. The officers yelled at Myers multiple times, telling him to drop the gun. Then a shot was fired. IMPD claims it was Myers who fired the first shot.

Boston and Liebhauser returned fire, both of whom had their bodycams activated.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows Girt catching up with Myers and his passenger. Girt's vehicle pulls up as Myers runs out of the trees and onto the road.

IMPD said Girt also shot at Myers. He had a bodycam issued to him, but it was not activated at the time, IMPD said.

Myers was hit by the bullets, his passenger was not.

Bodycam video shows the other man who ran from police, identified as a 24-year-old man, face down on Winding Way Lane with his hands up when officers caught up to them.

The video also shows officers providing aid to Myers until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The other man was taken to the hospital with a complaint of chest pain. Police said there is no indication this man fired any shots at officers. Detectives arrested him for resisting law enforcement.

Detectives located a handgun with an extended magazine outside the passenger door of Myer's car, and a handgun with an extended magazine and Glock switch where the suspect who fired shots at officers was found, police said.

Myers has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a machine gun, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, battery resulting in bodily injury and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Boston, Girt and Liebhauser have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475.