VIDEO: IMPD officers' body cameras show police shooting at northeast Indy apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police released video Monday from body cameras worn by officers who fatally shot an armed man last month.

On May 14, officers responded to a report of a man who had allegedly fired at least one shot into the air. The man, 48-year-old Monolito Ford, was also believed to be suicidal.

Three officers responded to the scene at an apartment complex on Red Mill Drive around 6:30 p.m. The officers coordinated their response, with one of the officers grabbing a "less lethal" shotgun before moving into the complex.

The "less lethal" shotguns used by IMPD are repurposed firearms that shoot Kevlar bags filled with lead pellets. The bags are meant to disable a person without significantly harming them. Officers using the shotguns aim at the legs or buttocks of a subject.

IMPD Sgt. Michael Daley told 13News Monday the launchers are not meant to be used against active shooters, but instead against someone who is intoxicated or having a mental health crisis and is armed.

When the officers encountered Ford, who was armed with a handgun, he began walking toward them. After receiving commands to stop, Ford pointed the gun toward officers, who then shot him.

On the video released by IMPD Monday, at least 10 commands can be heard ordering Ford to "drop the gun" or "drop it."

"Man, drop it, please. Please (expletive) drop the gun, bro," one of the officers can be heard pleading before Ford can be seen in the video apparently raising the gun toward officers.

The video shows the incident from two of the officers' body-worn cameras, noting the camera worn by Ofc. Joel Cain, who was carrying the less lethal shotgun, did not show a clear view of the shooting.

Around 20 shots were fired during the incident.

Immediately after the shooting, Ofc. Patrick Scott calls for a medic and supervisor to the scene, telling dispatchers there had been a police action shooting.

The officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. Medics took Ford to Eskenazi Health, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Ford had reportedly made comments to family members in recent days about having suicidal thoughts.

In addition to Cain and Scott, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor identified a third officer as Marco Zaragoza, following a review of a threat assessment on the officers. All three officers have served with IMPD for four years.