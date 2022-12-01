IMPD asks for public's help locating suspect in 2021 double homicide on far east side

Lamar Ball, 33, was identified by detectives as a suspect in the homicides of 23-year-old Justice Wills and 20-year-old Eric Colvin.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a double homicide on Indianapolis' far east side in June 2021.

On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoefer Road, for an injury crash. Police found Wills and Colvin inside a car with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled both deaths as homicides, and IMPD detectives identified Ball as a suspect in the case. On Oct. 12, 2022, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Ball.

IMPD is asking anyone with information on Ball's whereabouts to contact homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or call 911.