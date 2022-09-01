IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident.
Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr.
On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on a report of a person assaulted. Officers located a man who had been assaulted at the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation before he was released.
Detectives identified Orr Jr. as a suspect in the case. Police said Orr Jr. is considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him.
Anyone with information on Orr Jr. is asked to dial 911 immediately. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.