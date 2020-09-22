IMPD asking for public's help to locate suspect in child molestation case

IMPD Child Abuse Detectives are asking for the public's help to locate 42-year-old Bobby Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Child Abuse Detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a 42-year-old man accused of molesting three children.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bobby Jones, who was last seen on Sept. 18, 2020 at 2909 East 17th St.

He recently removed an electronic monitoring device and is believed to be staying with friends or family in the Indianapolis area.