IMPD seeking public's help identifying suspect in robbery of east side auto store

The suspect robbed the Auto Zone on East 46th Street on Sept. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of an east side auto parts store in September.

On Sept. 8, a man wearing a black hoodie with gray sleeves, dark shoes, shorts and a mask entered the Auto Zone in the 6100 block of East 46th Street, near North Arlington Avenue.

The man then pulled out a black handgun and went behind the counter, robbing the business, according to Crime Stoppers.

The suspect fled east toward Shadeland Avenue on foot.