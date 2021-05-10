Warrants issued for Indianapolis child molest suspect

Frank W. Emery is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing around 285 pounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating a wanted child molest suspect.

Officers are hoping someone knows the whereabouts of Frank W. Emery. He had three warrants out for his arrest in Marion County, all for child molesting.

Emery is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing around 285 pounds.

The cases he is wanted on are from April of 2019 and August and October of 2021. In each of the alleged cases, the victim was under 14 years old.

Anyone who might know where Emery is should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).