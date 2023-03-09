IMPD asking for help in solving 16-year-old's killing on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help finding the person or persons who killed 16-year-old Kareem Muttler.
Police were called to the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive, near South East Street and Thompson Road, Nov. 18, 2022, and found a person down outside an apartment building.
Medics transported Muttler to a hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.
No suspect information was ever released by police.
Anyone with information should contact IMPD Homicide Det. Erika Jones at 317-327-3475 or email Erika.Jones@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.