x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

IMPD asking for help in solving 16-year-old's killing on Indy's south side

Kareem Muttler was killed Nov. 18 at an apartment complex near South East Street and Thompson Road.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help finding the person or persons who killed 16-year-old Kareem Muttler.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive, near South East Street and Thompson Road, Nov. 18, 2022,  and found a person down outside an apartment building. 

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report.

Medics transported Muttler to a hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.

No suspect information was ever released by police.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD Homicide Det. Erika Jones at 317-327-3475 or email Erika.Jones@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Credit: WTHR

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out