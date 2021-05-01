x
IMPD asking for help in identifying 2 men who robbed Dollar General on city's near west side

Police said the incident happened Nov. 14 at the Dollar General at 2001 W. Washington St., near South Belmont Avenue and West Maryland Street.
Credit: IMPD
IMPD are looking for the two men who robbed the Dollar General at 2001 West Washington Street on Nov.14.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted for robbery on the city's near west side.

Police said the incident happened Nov. 14 at the Dollar General at 2001 W. Washington St., near South Belmont Avenue and West Maryland Street.

According to police, a man entered the store and demanded the register be opened, while another man stood outside the entrance to keep watch. Police said both men ran from the scene. 

One suspect is described as wearing a red hoodie and black shoes, and was armed with a black handgun. The other suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket and Jordan tennis shoes with red soles.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

