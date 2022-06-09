2 arrested in April killing of Indianapolis man on east side

Police said 29-year-old Ronald Stallworth was taken into custody in South Carolina. A second suspect was arrested in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two people in the killing of a man on the east side of Indianapolis April 21.

Police said 29-year-old Ronald Stallworth was taken into custody in South Carolina in April and is currently in custody in Marion County. A second man was arrested in Indianapolis on June 9, but he has not been identified.

In April, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane, near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

When police arrived, they found a man who was shot. Medics took him to a local hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as 30-year-old Terrence McLean and ruled his death a homicide.

Police have not released any information on a motive in the shootings.

Stallworth is charged with murder and has a trial initially set for Aug. 29.