IMPD arrests suspect in shooting death of man at north side McDonald's parking lot

A 22-year-old has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a man on Sunday, Jan. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was shot at a McDonald's parking lot on the north side last month has died.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Graham Road on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the McDonald's parking lot at that address, they found 23-year-old Jesus Medran who had been shot. IEMS transported him to St. Vincent hospital in critical condition.



Homicide detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect and the next day on Jan. 25, homicide detectives announced the arrest of 22-year-old Imane McRae for her alleged involvement in the attempted murder of Medrano.

On Feb. 14, 2021, Medrano died of his injuries from the Jan. 24 incident.