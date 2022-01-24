IMPD arrests man, teen boy for alleged roles in robbery on near east side

The robbery occurred in 3300 block of English Avenue on Jan. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man and teen boy on Saturday for their alleged roles in the robbery of a near east side store.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 22, IMPD officers responded to an armed robbery at a store in the 3300 block of English Avenue, near Southeastern Avenue. Witnesses told police at least one person allegedly pointed a gun at an employee.

IMPD said witnesses told officers the suspect's car was a silver Dodge Magnum. Officers in the area located the vehicle moments later and attempted to stop it in the 3400 block of East Raymond Street.

After a pursuit, the car crashed into another vehicle in the 1400 block of East Hanna Avenue. Both people in the car ran for the car but were quickly taken into custody by officers, IMPD said.

Officers recovered two guns believed to have been used and money believed to have been taken in the robbery. One of the guns was reported stolen from South Bend, Indiana, last year, police said.

IMPD robbery detectives responded and arrested 19-year-old Demetrius Johnson and a 15-year-old boy for robbery.