Indianapolis man arrested for trying to rob bank using TV remote

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested an Indianapolis man for trying to rob a bank using a television remote control Wednesday morning.

Joshua Garza, 51, was arrested across the street from the bank with the remote in his jacket pocket.

According to his arrest document, Garza entered the PNC Bank at 1259 S. High School Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and approached a teller window. He took a Samsung remote controller from his pocket and pointed it at the vault door and said, "Open the vault."

The teller later told police she was confused by the robber's behavior. Garza reportedly said, "Give me $10,000 or I will kill you," and started slamming the remote on the teller counter while repeating the threat.

The teller responded by saying, "Sir, I am going to have to ask you to leave."

Garza went to another window and again repeatedly told that teller to open the vault and give him $10,000. The second teller also asked Garza to leave.

Both tellers had pushed their hold up alarm buttons before Garza stormed around the lobby and left the bank empty-handed. The employees locked the bank's doors.

PNC Bank security provided surveillance photographs that detectives say clearly showed Garza and his clothing. He could be seen holding a black television remote control in his hand and holding his arm up as if he were aiming the remote control.

Garza was not wearing any face covering inside the bank.