IMPD arrests man on gun and drug charges after chase on northwest side

Police chased the driver until the suspect crashed into a median and another car.

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was arrested on marijuana dealing charges, a handgun possession charge, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, criminal recklessness, and hit and run after a chase on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said an officer at 86th Street and Michigan Road spotted a car speeding through a parking lot and then out onto the street.

The officer tried to pull the driver over, and initially, they stopped in a parking lot. When the officer got out of their car, the driver then took off.

The driver then tried to run, and the officer noticed the suspect trying to get something out of a backpack.

The suspect tripped over a curb, and the officer was able to arrest him. The officer then found a handgun and magazine. When the officer checked in the backpack the suspect had, the officer said they found numerous bags of marijuana.