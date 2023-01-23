IMPD arrests 27-year-old man for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday incidents

Daquan Mathews was suspected in an early morning robbery attempt with shots fired.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in jail for attempted murder and kidnapping after police said he abducted his former girlfriend and tried to shoot her brother during a failed robbery Sunday morning, according to arresting documents.

Daquan Mathews, 27, was arrested early Sunday afternoon at a gas station at the intersection of 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue after he was identified by the brother of a woman who was reported missing Sunday morning.

The woman was with Mathews when he was arrested and gave police a harrowing account of that morning's events while she was held by Mathews against her will.

She told police the ordeal started while she and her brother were sitting is his car in a church parking lot on California Street on the city's northwest side. Just before 7 a.m., she said Mathews pulled up on the passenger side of the car, got out and threatened them with a gun, asking to give him "all they have."

When the brother got out and ran, Mathews fired several shots, then made the women get in his car and drove away.

She told investigators that Mathews and she had dated previously, but he was now threatening to kill her. She said Mathews drove her to two separate locations and hit her with the gun multiple times and tried to strangle her while asking why she no longer wanted to be with him. When she attempted to get away, she said Mathews threatened to shoot her.

As this was happening, police gathered information about Mathews, including where he lived, a description of his car, and where he was known to spend time.

Police released a missing person's alert for the woman and began patrolling Shadeland Avenue. Around 12:30 p.m., they located Mathews while looking the car described in the shooting and approached him. Officers said Mathews tossed his gun under the car and tried to run, but he slipped and was taken into custody.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has not filed formal charges, and Mathews' initial court date was not set as of Monday morning.